MTD to host Accessibility Expo to empower riders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) will host an Accessibility Expo on Saturday for passengers with disabilities to get acquainted with buses and vans in a quiet and comfortable environment.

Officials said it will be at Illinois Terminal from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a few different vehicles at this event. MTD staff will also be present to talk about accessibility features of the vehicles and to answer any questions that people may have.

According to officials, this is an opportunity for people who are less familiar with the interior of an MTD bus to have more time to get comfortable with the space. For instance, people can come and learn how the ramps and wheelchair securements work, explore the bus with a service animal or just get familiar with the sights and sounds of the space. This event is open to anyone who needs special accommodations.