CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In a news release shared Friday, Champaign Mass Transit District emphasized to the public that despite the state’s plan to lift its indoor mask policy on Monday, masks will still be required for all riders over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, until March 18.

These orders are in place because MTD is regulated by the Transportation Security Administration, which federally requires masks on all public transportation.

If a rider does not have a mask, a bus operator will provide one to use.