MTD reduces scheduled service for fall

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District officials said they will be reducing scheduled service for fall 2020 starting Friday.

In a news release, they stated the reductions will primarily impact routes serving campus and late-night service after 1 a.m. “With this reduction to our full service, MTD can ensure consistent provision of our fixed-route bus service and ADA Paratransit trips, deploy additional vehicles to respond quickly to capacity issues, and be responsive to evolving community transportation needs.”

Officials said their decision to make this change comes from an “extensive analysis of service demand, workforce availability, and new demands related to adequate COVID-19 pandemic response.”

For more information on MTD services, click here.