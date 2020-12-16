MTD recognizes ‘Save Public Transit Day’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is joining others in recognizing ‘Save Public Transit Day.’

It’s a day to bring awareness to the financial issues the industry is facing. MTD and other transit systems is urging Congress to provide an emergency fund. This would ensure that public transit agencies can survive during the pandemic.

Managing Director for MTD Karl Gnadt says they did get funding from the Care act,

But it wasn’t enough.

“We haven’t had to have lay offs,” says Gnadt. “We haven’t had to go with really deep, significant cuts, because we’ve been able to bolster out revenue stream with the CARES funding, but that’s a limited amount of money.”

He also says they have not been charging bus fare since the pandemic started.