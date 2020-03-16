MTD offering free rides on Election Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) will offer free rides to all passengers on Election Day, March 17, 2020.

MTD wants to encourage civic participation, by offering free rides on this day every year. This year, they will be extending the program, which will begin on Tuesday at the start of service and will continue until further notice.

Allowing free rides encourages social distancing by getting rid of the need for operators to handle cash, coin, and transfer slips with passengers, according to MTD.

Free rides will also allow parents the ability to go to places that are distributing food, such as local schools that are not in session and provide daily lunches.

The maintenance team will continue to employ additional sanitation efforts by regularly sterilizing our vehicles with electrostatic sprayers using EPA-registered, medical-grade disinfectant.

MTD is currently operating on a reduced schedule until March 21, after that they plan to resume full-service.