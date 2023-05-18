CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re riding a bus in Champaign County over the next month, you might notice something different. Instead of being covered with ads, one bus is covered with history.

Facts, photographs, and book excerpts about Juneteenth are plastered along the inside. There are also poems written by Urbana Poet Laureates. MTD says the mobile exhibit is a way to expose the community to the origin and importance of the holiday.

“We’re going to continue it through the summer so that more people would have a chance to get on board and catch it. Because if it’s going to be assigned to random routes,” said Autumn Soliman, MTD marketing manager. “We never know where it’s going to be, it just randomly gets assigned to a route, and our hope is that the community who gets on board and rides that day has a nice little pleasant journey as they’re here and they get to ride a mobile museum on their way to work.”

They already have appearances planned for events throughout next month. That includes Urbana’s Juneteenth celebration and Jettie Rhodes Day.