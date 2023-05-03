CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) announced they are proposing some changes to five of the community routes to maximize successful transfers and improve schedule adherence.

They shared on social media that they are hosting a drop-in public hearing about these proposed changes on Wednesday, May 3 from 4-7 p.m. MTD officials said staff will be available for casual drop-in discussion at MTD’s Illinois Terminal in Downtown Champaign.

The event is an informal opportunity to explore proposed service changes for the upcoming 2023-2024 Service Year, which will begin on Aug. 13, through the use of visual aids and one-on-one discussion, MTD said.

MTD said the changes are in response to customer feedback related to previous COVID-related service reductions, and requests for additional service. The proposed changes would impact the 14 Navy, the 110 Ruby Evening and Weekend, the 3/30 Lavender Weekday and Weekend, the 8 Bronze, and the 180 Lime Weekend.

3 Lavender Weekday

One proposed change is the 3 Lavender Weekday routing for trips serving Interstate/Research Park. Officials said the change would allow the route to serve new businesses in the area, including Amazon facilities and Hyundai Transys.

8 Bronze

Officials said MTD is proposing changing a timepoint on the 8 Bronze route from Transit Plaza to the Illini Union South Shelter. They said this change is being proposed to facilitate the on-time start of the 3:43 p.m. trip.

They said the Illini Union will be the new transition point between the 8W Bronze and 8E Bronze. Additionally, they said the 8 Bronze schedule will remain unchanged, except for this published time point.

14 Navy

Over their last Service Year, officials said MTD’s Route Performance team found that schedule adherence issues in the morning and afternoon were caused by routing and scheduling associated with trips to the Curtis Meadow subdivision.

They said 14 Navy trips to Curtis Meadow serve Carle at the Fields twice, once westbound and once eastbound, and delays are compounded when the vehicles make left turns at the uncontrolled intersection of Windsor and Fields Dr. in rush hour traffic.

For the new Service Year, officials said MTD is proposing serving Carle at the Fields only once during the westbound portion of 14 Navy trips to Curtis Meadow. After serving Carle at the Fields, the route would continue to Healthcare Dr. to Staley Rd., which is a controlled intersection, avoiding the left turn onto Windsor Rd. from Fields Dr.

30 Lavender Weekend

Over the last service year, MTD said their Route Performance team studied schedule adherence on the 30 Lavender Weekend. They said it was identified that Saturday and Sunday Lavenders run late, especially in the afternoon and at the ends of the route.

They said their team also surveyed Weekend Lavender riders. Most respondents who transferred regularly preferred to wait 5-10 minutes for their second bus if it increased their transfer’s reliability. When asked how the route could be improved, MTD said many respondents asked for the route to run on time.

In the new Service Year, MTD is proposing Saturday and Sunday afternoon schedule changes that will help the 30 Lavender route stay on time in the afternoons. They said the proposed schedule would improve wait times when transferring to some routes, and worsen it for others, but overall transfers and reliability would increase.

110 Ruby Evening and Weekend to Farm & Fleet

Responding to customer feedback, MTD said they are proposing expanded service on the 110 Ruby Evening and Weekend routes to serve Farm & Fleet. They said in the new Service Year, MTD is proposing adding a stop near the SE corner of Farm & Fleet, by the Automotive department. They said the 110 Ruby will enter and exit on the South Side of Farm & Fleet’s property.

180A Lime Weekend

In the fall of 2020, MTD said the 180A Lime route was suspended in response to MTD’s COVID-related Operator shortage. Since that time, they said the 180 Lime Saturday has not served areas south of Kirby. On Saturdays, the 180A Lime and 180B Lime serve different areas and share the same routing on Sundays.

In the new Service Year, MTD said they are proposing restoring the 180A Lime Saturday service and pausing the 180A Lime Sunday service. They said this change would increase coverage and frequency on Saturdays, and maintain coverage but reduce frequency on Sundays.

Additional proposals include a modification to a school trip serving Turnberry Ridge after school and the addition of a new iStop within the current iStop Zone.

MTD said that as staffing increases, routes, and frequencies are considered for restoration based on which routes have the largest frequency gaps, community feedback, and ridership levels.

MTD schedules public meetings each spring to offer guidance for the upcoming Service Year. They said comments will be accepted at the events alongside an online form at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

Officials said all questions and comments submitted will be documented, along with MTD’s responses, online. You can also find more information online about the proposed changes for the new Service Year.