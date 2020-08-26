MTD employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit Ditrict (MTD) said one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, officials stated the employee was an MTD Operator. They tested positive on Wednesday.

The employee is recovering at home. “To protect the individual’s privacy, the employee’s identity, medical condition, and additional details on their work will not be released.” They continued to say the employee last served the public on Monday and operated the 6 Orange from 12-4 p.m. and the 5/50 Green from around 5:50-10:30 p.m. That employee will not be able to return to work until the health department allows their return.

“Upon review of vehicle cameras, the MTD Operator properly wore a mask while interacting with passengers who were six feet or less from the driver’s area and interactions were brief- averaging less than one minute.” They continued to say other MTD employees identified as having close contact with that employee have been sent for testing and are under modified quarantine.

Officials said affected MTD vehicles and areas with confirmed exposure were removed from service for cleaning and disinfecting. “Current MTD protocols including cleaning and disinfecting every in-service vehicle once per day. MTD is also deploying employees to clean high-touch areas such as handles and verticle stanchions at major transfer points like Illinois Terminal and Lincoln Square.”