MTD celebrates 20-years & expansion!

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An area staple is celebrating 20-years of serving the community.

MTD and the Illinois Terminal threw it back to the 90s Wednesday afternoon as a way to celebrate. There is even a parody music video.

“Since it was built in 1999, we are making it a Prince parody video.”

That’s why the Illinois Terminal parking lot was popping with color. They’re reflecting on the past by partying like it’s 1999, but also looking forward to what the future holds.

“It’s important for us to do this, not only to look back at the last 20-years and look at how we’ve brought so much energy to the downtown, but to look forward as we gear up for expansion.”

The expansion was approved in March. Illinois Terminal manager Josh Dhom says it’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve certainly overgrown our size capacity right now. It’s much needed, some extra space and we look forward to growing in the coming years.”

Dhom says they’ve seen growth their first 20-years and the hope the next 20 hold the same.

“It’s been a long journey. We continue to grow and progress every year and we are very excited.”

MTD’s marking manager says the music video should be finished sometime next month.

The terminal was approved for expansion in March. It’s supposed to be part of the Yards Project, but they say, no matter what, the terminal will be expanding.