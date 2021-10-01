MTD announces route service reductions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re planning on taking the bus anytime soon, you’re going to want to doublecheck your route. MTD announced Friday it would reduce services to several of them starting Monday, October 4, until further notice.
In a post on their website, MTD said said this alter trips on the 1 Yellow and 1 Yellow Hopper, 2 Red, 5 Green and 5 Green Hopper, 10 Gold and 10 Gold Hopper, 12 Teal, 13/130 Silver, 16 Pink, 22/220 Illini, 24 Link, and 180 Lime Evening routes. The post said the routes “will be less frequent, but more consistently scheduled each day.”
Below are the following changes:
- The 1 Yellow Weekday will operate at approximately 30-minute frequencies due to a reduction in 1 Yellow Hopper trips.
- The 2C Red leaving Lincoln Square at 7:40AM, and the 2U Red leaving Market Place Mall at 6:43AM and 8:57AM will not be in operation.
- The 5 Green Weekday will operate at approximately 30-minute frequencies due to a reduction in 5 Green Hopper trips.
- The 10 Gold and 10 Gold Hopper will operate at approximately 30-minute frequencies, with 60-minute frequencies on a few select trips. Passengers should check our updated online route schedules for trip times.
- The 12 Teal Weekday will operate at generally 20-minute frequencies, though more frequent and less frequent trips will operate at select times throughout the day. The adjusted frequencies put in place on September 15 to trips serving Orchard Downs remain unchanged. Passengers should check our updated online route schedules for trip times.
- The 13 Silver Weekday will operate at generally 20-minute frequencies, though more frequent and less frequent trips will operate at select times throughout the day. Passengers should check our updated online route schedules for trip times.
- The 130 Silver Evening and Late Night will operate at 40-minute frequencies. The adjusted frequencies put in place on September 15 to trips serving Vet Med remain unchanged.
- The 16A Pink will not be in operation. The 16B Pink will operate as scheduled, beginning at Round Barn at 6:35AM.
- The 22/220 Illini will operate at generally 10-minute frequencies, with 20-minute frequencies at select times throughout the day. Trips on the 22/220N Illini serving Oak & Anthony will operate at 6:58a, 7:42a, 8:42a, 12:22p, 3:22p, 4:22p, 5:12p, 5:22p, 6:12p, 6:22p, 7:22p, 7:31p, 8:41p, 11:15p, 11:35p. Trips to Oak & Anthony at 3:12PM, 4:12PM, and 8:32PM will not be in operation. Passengers should check our updated online route schedules for trip times.
- The 24 Link will alternate between 15-minute and 30-minute frequencies throughout the day. Passengers should check our updated online route schedules for trip times.
- The 180A Lime Evening will not be in operation. This includes the 180A Lime Evening trip serving DSC and Caterpillar scheduled to leave Round Barn at 10:10PM. The 180B Lime Evening will operate as scheduled, beginning at Round Barn at 7:15PM. The 180B Lime Evening trip serving Plastipak, leaving Round Barn at 10:50PM, remains unchanged. Passengers should check our updated online route schedules for trip times.