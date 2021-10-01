MTD announces route service reductions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re planning on taking the bus anytime soon, you’re going to want to doublecheck your route. MTD announced Friday it would reduce services to several of them starting Monday, October 4, until further notice.

In a post on their website, MTD said said this alter trips on the 1 Yellow and 1 Yellow Hopper, 2 Red, 5 Green and 5 Green Hopper, 10 Gold and 10 Gold Hopper, 12 Teal, 13/130 Silver, 16 Pink, 22/220 Illini, 24 Link, and 180 Lime Evening routes. The post said the routes “will be less frequent, but more consistently scheduled each day.”

Below are the following changes: