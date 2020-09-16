MTD announces plans to expand Illinois Terminal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District announced plans to expand the Illinois Terminal.

In a news release, officials said they are expanding the terminal on adjacent surface parking lots. By doing this, they said “MTD will be able to construct dedicated MTD, intercity, and rural bus platforms to reduce bus congestion resulting in improved on-time performance and a safer pedestrian environment.” They will complete the improvements using a $17.275 million federal grant from the FTA’s Bus and Bus Facilities Grant program.

“In addition to dedicated bus platforms, the newly expanded mixed-use facility will provide additional tenant space, retail, apartments, and a parking deck,” said officials. Additionally, they said the existing terminal building will be renovated to create expanded waiting areas and other amenities.

Construction is expected to start in late 2021. An on-demand video presentation is available online. Officials will be taking comments until October 14.