Mt. Zion School District staff member tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mt. Zion School District said a staff member that worked around students at the grade school last week has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to families on Wednesday, officials said that person has not been in the building this week but they are still coordinating with the health department to identify recent contacts. They said close contacts include people within six feet of the individuals for 15 minutes or longer. Those who had prolonged close contact will be asked to quarantine for 14 days. Those close contacts will be notified by the Macon County Health Department.

The Mt. Zion School District is doing several things to make sure their students and staff stay healthy. Students and staff will be monitored for signs and symptoms to identify possible outbreaks. Officials said those who are sick with COVID-like symptoms will be put into a separate area away from others until they can be sent home.

The District said the school has been cleaned several times this week. They are also continuing to clean and sanitize high-touch surfaces throughout the schools.

Additionally, the District is following health guidelines and having students and staff wear masks at all times and they are asked to not touch their eyes, nose and mouth. They are also being instructed to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly.