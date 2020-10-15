Mt. Zion School District reports several COVID-19 cases

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mount Zion Community Unit School District #3 reported Thursday that two students at the Grade School and the High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The District reported eight cases between students and staff members this week. They said they are coordinating with the Macon County Health Department on identifying and monitoring those whom were close contacts of the positive individuals.

“We have also discussed with the health department that a school shut down is not necessary at this time,” said Superintendent Dr. Travis Roundcount.

Roundcount said they are monitoring their students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness. They are also identifying close contacts and having prolonged close-contacts quarantine for 14 days.

Additionally, the District said they are continuing to sanitize high-touch surfaces and teach students about the importance of wearing a mask and proper handwashing.