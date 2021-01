MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Mt. Zion Police are urging their community to be on the lookout for scam texts.

Officers took to social media to tell neighbors they should not click on links sent through text messages. They should also not give their information to anyone. “If you’re not quite sure whether they’re real or not, call us and ask. We’re happy to check them out for you,” said officers. You can call them at (217) 864-4012.