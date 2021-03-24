Mt. Zion Police warning the public about catalytic converter thefts

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Mt. Zion are telling people to be on the lookout for auto parts thefts.

A press release from the Mt. Zion Police Department says officers have recently been getting reports of catalytic converters that were stolen from cars.

The release says catalytic converters are part of your car’s exhaust system and are located near the engine manifold.

“Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain precious metals, like platinum, palladium or rhodium that are valuable to metal dealers,” says the release. “They can be hundreds of dollars to replace.”

From Mt. Zion Police Department on Facebook.

Police say the thefts have been taking place during the overnight hours.

The police department is providing the following tips drivers can use to protect their cars:

Park close to your residence, or if possible, in your garage. If you live in an apartment, park in a well-lit area in the parking lot.

If you have security or doorbell cameras, check them in the morning to see if any suspicious persons or activity was detected overnight.

If your car has an alarm system, set it to detect vibrations.

Catalytic converters attached by bolts are more susceptible to theft than those welded to the car.

If you have any information regarding the thefts of catalytic converters in Mt. Zion or the surrounding area, the Mt. Zion Police Department asks you to call them at 217-864-4012.