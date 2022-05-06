MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – A Mt. Zion park has been vandalized and police are asking for your help to track down the vandals.

They say someone damaged an air-conditioning unit at Fletcher Park Recreation Center. It’ll cost about $10,000 to make repairs. One woman who walks through the park “all the time” said she was surprised about what happened.

“Honestly it’s heartbreaking because it’s a nice facility that’s been built for us to use. Whether it be little kids or teenagers [who] come through here and just tear it up,” Jaycie Higar said.

In the past few weeks, the men’s bathroom has also been vandalized at least twice.