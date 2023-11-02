SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Moving Pillsbury Forward is announcing a one-of-a-kind art installation at the abandoned Springfield factory open to the public next week.

The exhibit, named “Visitors”, takes place on the floor of the emptied “C-Mill”

building on the site. Graffiti artists transformed the 15,000 sq. ft. space with spray paint and found objects to show themes related to the rise and fall of the Pillsbury Mill and the Springfield community during the 20th century.

Graffiti artists Shock and Static from Minneapolis were encountered at the abandoned factory on a September night. MPF staff invited the artists back to work under more ideal conditions.

Officials say the art is a rare collaboration with spray paint artists, landowners and brownfield clean-up objectives. The curator, Robert Mazrim, says he focused on the “aesthetic salvage and recycling” of the factory before its scheduled demolition.

Courtesy: Moving Pillsbury Forward Courtesy: Moving Pillsbury Forward

The event takes place on November 9th at the site from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission to the event is free. Officials recommend visitors wear heavy duty footwear and weather-appropriate clothing due to the conditions of the building.

Moving Pillsbury Forward is also hosting a public meeting on Monday for its federal grant application to receive funding to help remove paint containing asbestos from some of its buildings. The meeting is at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Lincoln Library’s Multipurpose Room. More information can be found on Moving Pillsbury Forward’s website.