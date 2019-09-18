Movie watching contest for fans of fear

NATIONAL (WCIA) — A national contest is underway to give someone the chance to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King novels by Halloween.
With the releases of IT Chapter 2 and Doctor Sleep, USDish.com is looking for one (un)lucky fright enthusiast to watch a devilish dozen plus one films.
The winner will also get $1,300, a Stephen King survival kit including a flashlight, blanket, movie-watching snacks, an Amazon gift card and a FitBit to track just how badly the movies scare the winner.
13 classics will leave the viewer screaming…for more!
- Carrie (original or 2013 remake)
- Children of the Corn
- Christine
- Creepshow
- Cujo
- Dreamcatcher
- It (original or 2017 remake)
- The Mist
- Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)
- Salem’s Lot
- The Shining
- Thinner
- Misery
