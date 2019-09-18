Movie watching contest for fans of fear

NATIONAL (WCIA) — A national contest is underway to give someone the chance to watch 13 movies based on Stephen King novels by Halloween.

With the releases of IT Chapter 2 and Doctor Sleep, USDish.com is looking for one (un)lucky fright enthusiast to watch a devilish dozen plus one films.

The winner will also get $1,300, a Stephen King survival kit including a flashlight, blanket, movie-watching snacks, an Amazon gift card and a FitBit to track just how badly the movies scare the winner.

13 classics will leave the viewer screaming…for more!

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

Dreamcatcher

It (original or 2017 remake)

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Thinner

Misery

For more information, click here.