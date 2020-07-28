Movie theater closing

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA)- The Savoy 16 theater won’t be joining the champaign, and Danville AMC’s is reopening. The owner, Goodrich theater, was recently bought. The company filed for bankruptcy back in February.

The new deal only included one Illinois location, which would be in Peoria. Although they are planning to close WCIA movie critic, Chuck Koplinski has hope they’ll open under new ownership.



“I can’t imagine that even though this isn’t opening right now, I can’t imagine some company is not going to come in and buy this facility. we’re a big 10 university town”

“The complex that AMC opens is running is not going to be enough to service this community.”



The savoy village says if the theater isn’t bought, then it could affect nearby businesses. The movie theaters that are open in Illinois are only operating at thirty percent capacity.

AMC theatres plan to open in August.