CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Movie nights at Memorial Stadium are back for the first time since the pandemic began. Sunday night, Illini football players joined fans for autographs, activities and “Spiderman: No Way Home” on the field.

Senior Associate Athletics Director Cassie Arner said it’s one of the most exciting events of the year because it’s all about the fans – and giving them a memorable experience.

“To see little kids get in front of these football players that they see in helmets all the time and don’t ever really get to interact with them… to see them be able to talk to someone that they haven’t talked to before and their eyes light up… it is a really special time,” Arner said.

She said the family atmosphere is the best part of college athletics. She hopes to see families come back out for the first game of the season.

That first game is under two weeks away. The Fighting Illini are offering a family deal on tickets right now. Fans can get four season tickets and a Captain’s Club membership for $429, which includes parking for the season. To buy tickets or get more details, you can visit the Fighting Illini website.