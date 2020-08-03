Movie director searching for snowmobile

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– “We’re kind of in a little bind because we don’t have the snowmobile,” said Krystal Depew with Dreamscape Cinema. That’s because the owner says it was stolen and last seen cruising down the streets of Champaign.

Robin Christian is the writer, director and producer at Dreamscape Cinema. He says in January, they started filming a movie called “A Fargo Christmas Story.” “It featured a girl that came to Fargo, and she learns how to adapt to that area,” said Christian.

The snowmobile was used in the movie. “We ran out of snow earlier this year. It didn’t snow as much as we thought, so we were waiting until November to shoot the scene, and the snowmobile is a vital part of that,” said Christian. The crew said they left the snowmobile outside the studio for a few days. They thought it would be safe, but then it was stolen. Friday night people got video of a man driving it around Champaign. “Some kid drove it up the street right past here,” said Christian. “Initially, it looked kind of funny driving it down the street, but then I realized we still have some shots to get on that snowmobile, so we need it back,” said Alison Lecouris with Dreamscape Cinema.

Without it, they say the movie won’t be complete. “I’m kind of worried that parts will have to be cut. I don’t know how they’re going to be able to find one that looks exactly like it,” said Depew. Once the snow returns, Robin Christian says he hopes to finish what they started. “We’re trying to get the snowmobile back, so we can finish this Christmas movie or it won’t be on Hallmark,” said Christian. Christian says he reported the missing snowmobile to police. If anyone sees it, he hopes they will contact law enforcement.