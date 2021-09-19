Move over or slow down: It’s the law

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – One mom said it was a close call for her son at work a few days ago. He works for Love’s roadside assistance. He was called out late one night to help a semi truck driver whose tire had blown.

She said the tire was on the drivers side, and since it happened so quickly, the driver couldn’t fully get off the road. So, her son was partially in the interstate helping change the tire. She said an Illinois State Trooper even stopped behind the truck with his lights on signaling for people to get over.

But one car never got over and never slowed down, even though it’s the law.

“I mean, anytime they’re out there on the side of the road, it’s a matter of two inches. It’s life and death,” Pam Rutledge said.

She said the trooper pulled the car over, but she isn’t sure if the driver was given a ticket. But knows it was against Scott’s Law. That law states emergency or maintenance vehicles sitting on the side of the road, and indicating with lights they are there, drivers must move over and slow down.

She said she is grateful her son is okay, but the side of the road is where he works and helps drivers.

She asks everyone to slow down or move over so people like her son can get home safe.