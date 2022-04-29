URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re driving down the road and see an unmarked car with flashing blue lights, it’s a reminder to pull over.

That car might not look like an emergency vehicle, but it technically is. In Illinois, a flashing blue light means it’s a volunteer firefighter headed to a call. Tatman’s towing made a Facebook post, letting people know about the importance of moving over for these cars.

“Just give them some courtesy. We’re out there on the road trying to save lives and help people. Move over, slow down, and give us the right of way so we can help you,” Jim Hampton, the owner, said.

They said if you see it, they’re asking for the right of way, and you’re asked to treat it like any other emergency vehicle.