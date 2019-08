CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Campustown will soon be swarming with students again. Parents said good bye to their kids as they dropped them off to start another semester. It was move in day at the University of Illinois.

Parents were on campus helping their children unload cars, but guides will be available to help later this week. Students say they are happy to be back at school. The first day of classes will be next Monday.