Move-in day sees record freshman class

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Today’s the day thousands invade campus, and thousands try to avoid to area while it’s happening.

It’s move-in day, and with construction, things are moving slowly. University leaders say this year’s incoming class is a record high. We spoke to students who say traffic was a bit of a hassle, but they go into the day knowing they’ll have to be patient in order to navigate it.

“When we started to enter Champaign, I noticed things got slower; and I guess just because a lot of people are moving in today, it just got really slow,” said student Tosin Olowu.

“Especially when we got to University on campus, the traffic came in. We were in, like, I think for, like, 30 minutes just trying to get to my dorm hall,” said student Lashay Shambley.

30 percent of the students stay in university housing. The dorms are at full-capacity, but Townsend Hall is not being used because of construction.