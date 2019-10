MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)– People in are mourning the loss of a doctor. Shana Sewell started working at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center about 5 years ago. She was a pediatrician who was battling breast cancer. The hospital informed the community of her death today.

People who knew her say she was an amazing doctor, friend, and coworker. The Vice President of Practice Management at Sarah Bush says Sewell was always positive. They are heartbroken for the family, and she will be missed.