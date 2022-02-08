ROYAL, Ill. (WCIA) – A fire protection district is mourning the loss of one of their own. Kyle Osterbur was a captain with the Ogden-Royal fire protection district.

His family said he was a kind man who would do anything for his community. They said it’s a great loss for the entire community. Including the department and surrounding area.

“He loved being a part of the fire department and being a part of the community. He always drove the truck out front in the Royals Day parade, and yeah, it was a tough one,” Stacy Osterbur, his cousin, said.

“We hung out every day, we talked every day. You would not find a more caring person. He would drop anything for anybody,” Allison Pulkrabek, a firefighter, said.

Fire departments from surrounding areas will line the street with their truck on the day of his service.