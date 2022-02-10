PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Nearly 30 agencies escorted the body of Brian Norton to Paxton Thursday.

After Gift of Hope in Springfield finished donating his organs.

Norton was Ford County Sheriff’s Deputy and had been in Law Enforcement for more than a decade.

He passed away in early February. His friend told WCIA-3 he had been in the hospital for nearly 5 months, fighting COVID.

His family and friends said the procession just shows how great and loved he was. His long time girlfriend, Hannah Ritter, said they had been together since 2014. She knew shortly after starting to date him, he was the one.

If you want to help, you can donate to the family here. The family will also be hosting a benefit on Sunday, February 27 at 103 East Bar and Grill in Buckley. That will be from 2 until 6 p.m.