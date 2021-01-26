Moultrie County officers investigate multiple burglaries to vehicles

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Moultrie County Sheriff Chris Sims said his office and several other area departments are investigating “numerous burglaries to vehicles.”

In a news release, Sims said the burglaries were in the Bethany, Dalton City and Lovington area.

A stolen vehicle was recovered in Lovington, according to the sheriff. Also, a truck was reported stolen in Lovington as well. Officers are currently investigating that matter. The truck was a “2017 Ford F150 XLT, crew cab, dark gray in color, with black XD 32 inch rims, black fender flares, with a tool box,” Sims said.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call the Moultrie County Sheriffs Office, Lovington Police or Bethany Police.

