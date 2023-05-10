MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A driver is in critical condition after their car crashed into a garbage truck in Moultrie County on Wednesday.

Atwood village administrators posted on Facebook that the truck was on its way to their town to pick up trash, but was involved in a head-on collision before it arrived. While the driver of the car is in critical condition, the truck drivers are ok.

The administrators added that trash pickup in Atwood will be delayed as a result of the crash. However, they said the company assured that the village will be served on Wednesday.

WCIA has reached out to the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office to learn more information about the crash. We are waiting to hear back.