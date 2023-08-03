SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was in a car crash near Sullivan. But thanks to proper car seat restraints, the two children with her walked away unharmed.

Now, the family of one of the kids is spreading the word about the importance of car seat safety and is asking for help for the woman who saved their child’s life.

Danielle Houser was babysitting Alison Beard’s four-year-old daughter and a friend’s nine-year-old daughter when they got into a car accident driving on Route 121 near Sullivan

“I saw the firefighters opening the passenger-side door with the jaws of life, and I saw my daughter in the back seat as soon as the window broke,” Beard said. “And she just yelled ‘Mommy!’ and it just broke my heart.”

The children were fine, but Houser was airlifted to a hospital in Champaign.

“She broke her leg in two places. She broke her sternum,” Beard said. “She broke her spine, her wrist, her shoulder blade, and her kneecap.”

The Beards credited Houser for saving the children’s lives and said if she hadn’t properly strapped them in their car seats, things could have been worse.

“We’re just trying to really raise money to hopefully, when she does get out, she can pay for her medical expenses and have money to live on,” Beard said. “She’s not going to be able to, you know, get around very well when she gets out. She’s going to need a lot of help.”

Beard also wants to remind parents about car seat safety. John Hedges, a Patrol Captain with the Mattoon Police Department, explained how to know if the car seat is being used correctly.

“If it moves side to side more than an inch one way or the other, then it’s likely not installed correctly,” Hedges said.

He said that as kids get older, parents can get complacent with their car seats. So, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“I’d say 85% of those forms are for rear-facing infant seats,” Hedges said. “Not a lot of people come to get their seats checked when their child gets forward-facing.”

He said any parents can go to the station to get their car seats professionally installed and Beard encouraged anyone to do so.

“At one point, if you’re driving right and responsibly, you never know what someone else might be doing on the road,” Beard said. “So, it’s changed my perspective a lot.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe for Houser.