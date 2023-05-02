DIVERNON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lawyer Tom DeVore was heading back to his house in Bond County Monday morning. About ten miles outside of Springfield, he saw some sort of visual disturbance.

“I didn’t know if it was a fire, or I didn’t know if it was fog, I couldn’t tell.” he said. “And as I got closer, I could tell that it was a dust storm.”

He quickly slowed down before he realized he couldn’t see his surroundings. He had to slam on the brakes when he saw a semi-truck right in front of him.

“I looked in my rearview mirror, I couldn’t see,” DeVore said. “Zero Visibility. I couldn’t see the end of my truck.”

He moved to the median and then heard a different car crash into the semi that was right in front of him. DeVore estimated he was stuck in the median for two hours.

Despite driving super slow, other drivers said they had no visibility on the roads.

“It was like somebody put a brown blanket in front of your windshield,” Mike Tolan, who also drove through I-55 Monday, said. “You couldn’t see nothing. Just luckily, no one was stopped ahead of me.”

Illinois State Trooper Chris Owen was one of the first responders on the scene. Owen said they evacuated so many people from the Interstate, they even used a school bus.

“It was immediately apparent that we had, we had chaos,” Owen said. “We’re dumping numerous uniformed officers and other personnel in there to triage these, these poor victims and get them from the scene.”

DeVore said he’s fortunate to have not been in the crash.

“15-30 seconds either way, I could have been the one that was hit,” DeVore said. “So just trying to process that, sometimes it’s kind of complicated.”

ISP Director Brendan Kelly said at least 72 vehicles were involved in the crash caused by the blowing dust. Six people have died and more than 30 people were taken to area hospitals.

State Police officials still need help identifying two adults who died Monday. One was travelling in a Blue Chrysler, the other in a Hyundai. If you have any information, authorities urge you to call 618-346-3653.