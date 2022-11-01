URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to the scene after a motorist entered a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection.

Officers at the scene said the motorist drove around a closed road sign and drove into recently poured wet concrete. At which point, the motorist backed up and workers came out yelling for them to stop.

The motorist proceeded to drive into another area of recently poured wet concrete, then backed up and hit a worker with his vehicle. The suspect then turned the car around and quickly left the scene.

Police continue their search for the suspect.

Following the incident, the worker was alert and walking but went to the hospital as a precaution.

The City of Urbana announced on Oct. 24 that there would be intermittent road closures on Race Street begin on Oct. 26, and just today provided more details on the road closures.

This is a developing story.