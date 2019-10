MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into two vehicles. It happened about 2 pm, Tuesday, on Illinois Route 121, near Stocks Road.

Authorities say a 57-year old male, from Springfield, was driving the motorcycle southbound and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The motorcycle hit a vehicle towing a boat, then another vehicle. The motorcyclist was killed. His name has not yet been released. No other injuries were reported.