Motorcyclist identified after deadly crash

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The motorcyclist killed in a Friday crash has been identified.

It happened near Washington Street and Buchanan Street in Monticello. Officers say 24-year-old Blake Notardonato, of Danville, was heading west on Washington Street when he came up on a curve.

He then lost control, slid across the eastbound lane, and hit a tree, throwing him from the motorcycle. The bike slid into a house and caught fire, but that was put out by the time the fire department got to the scene. Notardonato was pronounced dead at the scene.