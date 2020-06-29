Motorcyclist identified after deadly crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County Coroner has identified a 77-year-old man killed in a motorcycle versus car crash.
State Police said it happened Saturday afternoon at U.S. Route 66 and East 1830 North Road. The coroner said the motorcyclist, Richard L. Vaughn, was killed in the crash.
Troopers said a preliminary investigation showed 20-year-old Tyler Blackard was driving his car westbound on N. Road when he failed to stop at the intersection and hit Vaughn, who was riding southbound.
Blackard was ticketed for failure to yield at a stopped intersection and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.