CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A Mahomet man is dead and three more were hurt after a crash on I-74 in Vermilion County.

State Police said it happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on the interstate between Ogden and Oakwood near Fithian. Troopers stated 28-year-old Timothy Davis from Mahomet was driving his motorcycle in the right lane behind a Jeep Cherokee. He failed to slow down and crashed into the Jeep. He then lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and two children in the Jeep were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were considered non-life threatening, according to troopers.

This crash is still under investigation.