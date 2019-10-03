Motorcycles line route for Tyson

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Services for a little boy killed in a crash are being held Thursday. 5-year old Tyson Mendoza died after the school bus he was riding crashed with an SUV.

His visitation is taking place at Schilling Funeral Home. He’s being buried at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Those attending are asked to wear blue. Motorcycles lined the route after his family announced Tyson loved them.

56-year old Lori Samples was the driver of the SUV. She also died in the crash. Her visitation and funeral were Wednesday.