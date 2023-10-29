URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riders from all around Central Illinois came together for a motorcycle show and swap meet at the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education, or ABATE, of Illinois put it together. They are a motorcycle advocacy group. Visitors shopped for clothes, safety gear, and signed up for classes to get a license.

People could also check out custom and historic bikes, as well as find parts for their bike. Devon Pritchard said some parts are harder to find than others, like the parts he needed when he was building his 111-year-old Harley Davidson.

Pritchard said motorcycle maintenance was very different in 1912.

“They take the motor out of the motorcycle and mount it on a plate, and run an auger or a pump or something. And the rest of the motorcycle would get thrown away in the garbage,” he said. “So that’s what I started with. There was a motor that was mounted onto something.”

This is ABATE’s first time hosting the event, but they hope to make it an annual show.