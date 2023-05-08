OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old motorcycle driver is dead following a crash on Interstate 74 over the weekend, the Illinois State Police announced.

State Police officials said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Oakwood on Saturday. They determined that the deceased motorcycle driver, identified as Jacob Lovell of Danville, ran over a pothole on his Harley Davidson and lost control of the vehicle. He was subsequently ejected into the middle of the lane.

Officials added that there were two cars driving behind Lovell. The driver of the one immediately behind him was able to swerve their car out of the way. The driver of the second car, however, did not see Lovell in time and could not avoid hitting him with her car.

Lovell was taken to an area hospital where was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car that hit him was not hurt.

Eastbound I-74 was shut down for approximately two hours as troopers worked the scene and investigated the crash.

Lovell’s death is one of two in Central Illinois on Saturday that were attributed to motorcycle crashes. A 45-year-old Springfield man was also killed on Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a car.