Motorcade brings home fallen soldier

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A motorcade escorted the body of a fallen soldier back home to Watseka on Friday.

Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman recently died in a helicopter crash in Egypt. He was one of five American soldiers killed during a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula last Thursday. A French and Czech peacekeeper also died.

The motorcade went through several towns as they brought Sherman home to Watseka.

According to The Flagman’s Mission, a group that honors men and woman who have served and the sacrifices they made, Sgt. Sherman’s funeral will be on Monday afternoon at Trinity Church.

