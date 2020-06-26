Motive in BUNN-o-Matic shooting still unclear, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow says officers are still looking for a motive in a shooting at BUNN-o-Matic earlier this morning that left two victims dead and one woman still in critical condition.

Springfield resident Michael Collins, 48, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the shooting, Winslow said. He had an active FOID card and police found two handguns in the vehicle he was driving.

Police were called to the factory at 1400 Stevenson Drive around 11:03 this morning for reports of multiple shots fired.

Collins, who was an active employee, had fled the scene by the time police arrived around a minute later. Collins was found dead in his vehicle by the Morgan County Sheriff’s office around 1:49 p.m.

Winslow said that he and the three victims came to work around 7 a.m. and reported to work in a welding area. At the time of the shooting, Winslow said there were 175 employees total in the factory.

Two victims were found inside the building; another was found in the parking lot. The two victims who died were both white males — one in his 60s and one in his 20s. The victim in critical condition is a white woman in her 50s; Winslow said she remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

While the scene is now secure, Winslow said Springfield Police and the Illinois State Police are still on-scene processing evidence and interviewing employees. He said that process could extend for two days. Springfield Police are leading the investigation.

Mayor Jim Langfelder is choked up addressing the community about Bunn-O-Matic. Chief Winslow says today was the toughest day of his career. pic.twitter.com/oU5mcIOglB — Gabrielle Franklin (@GabAFranklin) June 26, 2020

A motive remains unclear; Winslow said police are still trying to determine if anything today prompted the shooting.

Two search warrants have been issued within the community, but Winslow declined to specify any further details.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said autopsies will be performed on the two victims on Saturday; the Morgan County Coroner will perform the autopsy on Collins.

Allmon said he will release causes of death pending the autopsies.

Collins has had a history with the Springfield Police department. Winslow said he had been charged with aggravated sexual abuse in 1991.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.