DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are warning people about fake money, but it’s not counterfeit. $20 bills are circulating around town, but whoever is passing them, isn’t worried about authenticity.

The bills are labeled: Motion Picture Purposes. Authorities suggest checking any money you receive to make sure the bills are actual currency.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 – 2250