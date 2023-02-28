SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s an update in the murder case of two Springfield EMS workers accused of murder.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright filed a motion barring lawyers of Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley from presenting any information from the civil case and other proceedings out of the criminal case.

Last month, Moore’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cadigan, Finley and Lifestar, the ambulance company they work for. Cadigan and Finley are also facing first degree murder charges.

In the motion, Wright claims the lawyers don’t think Moore’s family should seek “whole justice” through criminal and civil means.

“Counsel’s arguments ignore the axiomatic principle that parallel criminal, civil. and administrative proceedings are not ‘mutually exclusive’,” the motion reads.

Lawyers for Finley are not worried about the motion.

“I appreciate their advice but we’re going to represent our clients’ interests vigorously and expeditiously,” W. Scott Henken, attorney for Peggy Finley, said.

A judge is set to hear a motion in the civil suit Tuesday.