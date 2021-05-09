Mother’s Day Weekend Rainfall Reports

Here’s a list of reports of rainfall from the National Weather Service and from our WCIA 3 viewers/Weather Watchers submitted via Social Media and more.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville: 1.21″ Champaign County:

Mahomet: 2.1″

Fisher: 2.0″

Lake of the Woods: 1.9″

Sidney: 1.85″

Rantoul: 1.75″

Mahomet: 1.58″

Champaign: 1.46″

Foosland: 1.44″

Ogden: 1.4″

Urbana: 1.38″

Dewey: 1.3″

Homer: 1.26″

Willard Airport: 1.25″

Philo: 1.09″ Christian County: Clark County: Coles County: Crawford County: Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City: 2.3″ Douglas County:

Tuscola: 1.0″

Camargo: 0.7″ Edgar County: Effingham County: Fayette County: Ford County:

Paxton: 3.5

Elliott: 2.5″

Gibson City: 2.3″

Clarence: 1.9″

Melvin: 1.39″ Iroquois County:

Loda: 3.0″

Wellington: 2.6″

Onarga: 2.4″

Watseka: 2.0″

Milford: 1.96″

Buckley: 1.81″

Chebanse: 1.20″

Crescent City: 1.16″ Jasper County: Livingston County:

Dwight: 2.00″

Chatsworth: 1.79″

Emington: 1.56″

Pontiac: 1.52″ Logan County:

Lincoln: 1.5″

Chestnut: 1.48″

Beason: 1.45″

Emden: 1.38″

Hartsburg: 1.34″

Mount Pulaski: 1.27″ Macoupin County: Macon County:

Warrensburg: 1.25″

Harristown: 1.02″ McLean County:

Bellflower: 3.5″

LeRoy: 2.75″

Gridley: 2.5″

Towanda: 2.5″

Ellsworth: 2.3″

Heyworth: 2.18″

Chenoa: 2.10″

Carlock: 1.94″

Bloomington: 1.8″

Downs: 1.73″ Menard County:

Petersburg: 1.54″

Athens: 1.43″

Tallula: 1.12″ Montgomery County: Morgan County: Moultrie County: Piatt County:

Mansfield: 3.1″

Monticello: 3.0″

Cisco: 1.49″

White Heath: 1.35″

Cerro Gordo: 1.16″ Sangamon County:

Springfield: 1.0″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville: 0.6″ Vermilion County:

Hoopeston: 3.5″

East Lynn: 2.0″

Henning: 1.71″

Bismarck: 1.71″

Danville: 1.69″

