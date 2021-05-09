Mother’s Day Weekend Rainfall Reports

Here’s a list of reports of rainfall from the National Weather Service and from our WCIA 3 viewers/Weather Watchers submitted via Social Media and more.
DON’T SEE YOUR COMMUNITY REPORTED? FOLLOW WCIA 3 ON FACEBOOK AND SHARE YOUR REPORTS WITH US THERE. YOU CAN ALSO EMAIL US AT WEATHER@WCIA.COM
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville: 1.21″
Champaign County:
Mahomet: 2.1″
Fisher: 2.0″
Lake of the Woods: 1.9″
Sidney: 1.85″
Rantoul: 1.75″
Mahomet: 1.58″
Champaign: 1.46″
Foosland: 1.44″
Ogden: 1.4″
Urbana: 1.38″
Dewey: 1.3″
Homer: 1.26″
Willard Airport: 1.25″
Philo: 1.09″
Christian County:
Clark County:
Coles County:
Crawford County:
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City: 2.3″
Douglas County:
Tuscola: 1.0″
Camargo: 0.7″
Edgar County:
Effingham County:
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Paxton: 3.5
Elliott: 2.5″
Gibson City: 2.3″
Clarence: 1.9″
Melvin: 1.39″
Iroquois County:
Loda: 3.0″
Wellington: 2.6″
Onarga: 2.4″
Watseka: 2.0″
Milford: 1.96″
Buckley: 1.81″
Chebanse: 1.20″
Crescent City: 1.16″
Jasper County:
Livingston County:
Dwight: 2.00″
Chatsworth: 1.79″
Emington: 1.56″
Pontiac: 1.52″
Logan County:
Lincoln: 1.5″
Chestnut: 1.48″
Beason: 1.45″
Emden: 1.38″
Hartsburg: 1.34″
Mount Pulaski: 1.27″
Macoupin County:
Macon County:
Warrensburg: 1.25″
Harristown: 1.02″
McLean County:
Bellflower: 3.5″
LeRoy: 2.75″
Gridley: 2.5″
Towanda: 2.5″
Ellsworth: 2.3″
Heyworth: 2.18″
Chenoa: 2.10″
Carlock: 1.94″
Bloomington: 1.8″
Downs: 1.73″
Menard County:
Petersburg: 1.54″
Athens: 1.43″
Tallula: 1.12″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Moultrie County:
Piatt County:
Mansfield: 3.1″
Monticello: 3.0″
Cisco: 1.49″
White Heath: 1.35″
Cerro Gordo: 1.16″
Sangamon County:
Springfield: 1.0″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville: 0.6″
Vermilion County:
Hoopeston: 3.5″
East Lynn: 2.0″
Henning: 1.71″
Bismarck: 1.71″
Danville: 1.69″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Parke County:
Vermillion County:
Warren County: