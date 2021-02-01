Mother urges families to be cautious after son almost taken Monday

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Tuscola parent is warning families to be on the look-out after a man tried to get her son into his vehicle on Monday.

Kathy Wilson said her son was walking home from the near-by school when a man in a gray car pulled over and tried to get the child into his car. “He told him his parents sent him to pick him up,” she said in a Facebook post. However, Wilson said her son knew better and got away.

“We talk to our kids all the time about it happened but never actually thinking it will,” said Wilson. “I’m so proud of him for being smart, staying calm, and getting himself out of a scary situation.”

Wilson said she filed a police report about the situation. She stated she has not been informed on if police have caught the suspect. A call to Tuscola Police on an update to the matter has not yet been returned.