Mother: Teen cleared to resume normal activities after crash

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Family of an Effingham High School student who was in a serious crash said he has been cleared to resume his normal activities, which includes his senior football season in the spring.

Amanda Sloan, Tristin Duncan’s mother, said in a Facebook post that he had a follow-up Neurology appointment on Thursday. They said the blood in his brain is gone.

In additional to being able to play his senior season of football, he has also been cleared to drive and lift weights. “To say he is happy would be an understatement,” said Sloan. “He’s ecstatic and the first place he wanted to go is the gym (of course)!!!” She continued to say they are all happy, thankful and feeling blessed.