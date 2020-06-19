Mother speaks out on struggle for railroad safety changes

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — 18-year-old Savannah Day died at the railroad tracks just south of Saint Joseph. Now, her mother shares the struggle it has been to push for safety changes in that area.

The night of October 3, 2018 is a painful reminder for Gloria Day. “She didn’t see the train coming,” said Day. Her daughter Savannah was driving westbound on Homer Lake Road when her car hit a train.

She never got the chance to grow up. “I have a lot of ‘what if’s.’ I won’t get to see her be a mom or get to be in her wedding,” said Day. “It’s been very, very hard. You learn to relive every day. Every day is a struggle.” This pain is something Gloria wants to prevent anyone else from going through.

So, for more than a year, she has tried to get crossing arms installed at the tracks where her daughter died. “I feel like every track should have arms anything,” said Day. “This is a very busy intersection that [has] lots of people traveling at a high rate of speed. A lot of people are so used to this road and they just fly over the tracks.”

The State Commerce Commission is responsible for implementing railroad improvements. While this project is in the works, it is not scheduled to happen until next year. “I wanted them right away, but nothing could be done about it,” said Day.

In the meantime, Day just wants to make sure her daughter’s life is remembered, and what happened is not disregarded by other drivers. “I don’t want her to be a statistic out here. I want her to be the reason these arms are up. And I want her to be the last. I want this to be over. I want an ending.”

The official report said Savannah Day was not DUI or on her phone at the time of the accident.