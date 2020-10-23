Mother searches for answers after son found dead

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A mother is demanding answers after her son was found dead last month.

A woman found the body of Andre White at the corner of Commercial and College in Danville.

White’s mother feels investigators are not giving her all the information about how her son died. He had just been released from jail hours before. That was on September 25.

He was booked for speeding, having marijuana illegally, not having insurance and driving without a license. White was also on parole at the time.

Officers told White’s mother, Misty Turner, that he was released around 1:30 a.m. the next day. He was found dead less than half a mile from the jail around 5:30 a.m. that same morning.

Turner said someone from the coroner’s office told her White likely did not die in the same spot where he was found.

“I feel like something happened to my son and they’re trying to cover it up,” said Turner. “I want to have the video footage of him leaving the jail because I don’t know if he actually left the jail. I don’t know if he was dumped here. It looks like, from what I’ve heard, it looks like he was just placed here to cover up something.” Turner said the coroner’s office told her White likely swallowed baggies of drugs and that is how he died.

WCIA called the coroner and was told they are still waiting on a toxicology report, but they do not suspect any foul play.

Turner said White was found without anything on him. He did not have his glasses, his cellphone or his wallet.