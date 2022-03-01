PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A disturbing, racially-charged video was passed around a middle school – and people are upset. One mother said she wishes her children could go to school without being afraid of bullies; and they want to be normal kids.

“It really made me sick, you know… just to sit there and think that my kids actually have to go through this,” Katharine Grayson said.

Grayson recently pulled three of her children out of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district. This past weekend, a couple middle schoolers sent a racist video around social media, targeting other kids like hers.

“When I first watched it, I literally was speechless. Listening to the language – it’s completely ignorant.”

She said it’s not the first time.

“My daughter was in third grade and she came home from school and said one day that ‘nobody cares about me because I’m just a black girl with poofy hair… like, that’s an 8 year old.”

She said her kids struggle with anxiety and low self esteem. They haven’t felt safe at school for a while. And she’s worried for her son’s future.

“He wants to be a surgeon and I’m trying to explain to him – if you keep getting in fights, you can’t get into a good college.”

Other family members said they’re heartbroken too.

“My cousins shouldn’t have to go through that because of the color of their skin. They should be respected as the content of their character,” Payton Newman said.

The PBL superintendent released a statement condemning the video, and said they’re working with Paxton police. He said the video is unacceptable and safety is a priority, but declined to comment further.

The police chief said the investigation should be wrapping up within a day or two. Then, he’ll be sending the reports to the state’s attorney.